Finland Records 40 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Authorities

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The health authorities of Finland have registered 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the country over past 24 hours, which brings the total number of those infected to 359, the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) said on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, the number of coronavirus infected people stood at 319.

"To date, 359 laboratory-confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been registered in Finland," the statement said.

On March 11, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. Nearly 200,000 cases in over 150 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but nearly 8,000 have died.

Italy remains the biggest hotbed of infection in Europe with 31,506 cases, followed by Spain (11,178), France (7,730), Germany (7,156), Switzerland (2,650), and the United Kingdom (1,950).