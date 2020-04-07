Finland Registers 132 New Coronavirus Cases Taking Total Past 2,300

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Finland's health authority on Tuesday confirmed 132 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to over 2,300 cases

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in a daily report also said that no new deaths were registered in that time.

The total laboratory-confirmed cases now stand at 2,308 with 27 deaths as a result.

Over 1,400 of the infected were registered in Finland's capital of Helsinki.

�Late last week, the New York Times reported that Finland has an ample supply of medical equipment and is perhaps the best prepared nations to weather the storm of COVID-19.