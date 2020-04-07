UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Registers 132 New Coronavirus Cases Taking Total Past 2,300

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:10 PM

Finland Registers 132 New Coronavirus Cases Taking Total Past 2,300

Finland's health authority on Tuesday confirmed 132 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to over 2,300 cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Finland's health authority on Tuesday confirmed 132 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to over 2,300 cases.

The Ministry of Social Affairs and Health in a daily report also said that no new deaths were registered in that time.

The total laboratory-confirmed cases now stand at 2,308 with 27 deaths as a result.

Over 1,400 of the infected were registered in Finland's capital of Helsinki.

�Late last week, the New York Times reported that Finland has an ample supply of medical equipment and is perhaps the best prepared nations to weather the storm of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Helsinki New York Finland Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

New Zealand Health Minister Reprimanded Over Repea ..

5 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: China reports no new deaths, In ..

5 minutes ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 7 ..

5 minutes ago

Japan viral comedy song swaps 'Pineapple-pen' for ..

5 minutes ago

Medicine shortage looms over coronavirus-hit Europ ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey neutralizes 9 YPG/PKK terrorists in N Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.