Finland Registers Coronavirus Variant Linked to UK in Russia-Bordering Region - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Finland has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus strain, which was first identified in the United Kingdom. in the southern Kymenlaakso region that borders Russia, the local Kuovolan Sanomat newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the newspaper, a carrier is a person that recently arrived from the UK, and the case was registered at the end of the last week. Health authorities in Kymenlaakso have started tracking contacts of the carrier to stop the spread of the coronavirus strain.

Moreover, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare has asked all people who arrived in the country since December 7 to get tested for COVID-19 even if they already took the test upon arrival.

In addition to the UK, the new strain that appears to be 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants has been detected in Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea and other countries.

Finland has so far registered over 35,000 COVID-19 cases, including approximately 26,000 recoveries and 546 related deaths.