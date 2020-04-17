Finland Reports 120 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 More Deaths

Finland recorded 120 new cases of infection with the coronavirus and seven more deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Health and Welfare said Friday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Finland recorded 120 new cases of infection with the coronavirus and seven more deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Health and Welfare said Friday.

The infection tally now stands at 3,489.

A majority of those infected live in the capital of Helsinki and its suburbs, the country's most populous region.

Of them, 208 people are in hospitals, including 73 in intensive care. A total of 82 people have died. The median age of the deceased is 81.

The Scandinavian nation declared a state of emergency on March 16, closing borders, shutting schools, and asking people to avoid public spaces, in an effort to stop the epidemic from spreading.