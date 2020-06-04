Finland Reports No New COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time in 2 Months - Health Authorities

Health officials in Finland have recorded no daily increase in COVID-19 cases for the first time in two months, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Health officials in Finland have recorded no daily increase in COVID-19 cases for the first time in two months, the Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said on Thursday.

Consequently, the total coronavirus case count in the country stands at 6,911, and according to the health authorities, the epidemic is slowing down.

"The weekly average of cases reported to the communicable diseases register has decreased clearly from that reported two weeks ago, but it is about the same as last week. Now the estimated basic reproduction number is 0.75-0.80. This means that in Finland the trend in the coronavirus epidemic has been decreasing for quite some time," the statement read.

In the meantime, Finland is preparing to launch a mobile app tracing the spread of the coronavirus in August, Finnish media reported.

According to the Yle Uutiset news outlet, citing Paivi Salo, the general secretary at the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, the government is expected to present a bill to parliament enabling the launch of the app next week.

As for the regional coronavirus situation, Poland has recorded 139 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 24,826, according to the Polish Health Ministry's update.

Two more people have died from coronavirus complications over the given period, taking the death toll to 1,117.

Meanwhile in Belgium, the COVID-19 count rose by 82 to 58,767 over the given period, the Health Ministry's coronavirus response center said on Thursday. The death toll has increased by 28 to 9,548.

The European country continues to see the downward trend in the epidemiological situation.

Belgium began a phase-by-phase relaxing of its coronavirus-related restrictions on May 4. The Polish government began the third stage of relaxing its lockdown measures in mid-May, and Finland on June 1.