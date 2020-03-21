Finland Reports on First Coronavirus-Related Death on Its Soil

The first patient has died from the coronavirus in Finland, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said in a statement on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The first patient has died from the coronavirus in Finland, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said in a statement on Saturday.

"A very elderly person living in the hospital district of Helsinki and Uusimaa died from COVID-19.

This is the first death in Finland due to the coronavirus infection," the statement read.

The THL added that the patient died on Friday.

To date, Finland has confirmed 521 cases of the disease. According to the THL data, the number of the infection cases increased by 71 over the last 24 hours.