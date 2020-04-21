Finland Requests From Russia Access to Soviet Archives After Karelia Prison Camps Story

Finland has requested from the Russian Security Service access to World War II archives after the publication of declassified documents revealing the details of atrocities and torture exacted upon prisoners of Finnish concentration camps in occupied Karelia during the war

Earlier in April, Sputnik published newly declassified documents from the national archives of Russia's northern region of Karelia revealing military crimes of Finnish Nazis against peaceful Soviet citizens. On Monday, the Russian Investigative Committee launched a probe regarding Finnish crimes in Karelia during the war.

"This is a new problem neither for Finland, nor for Russia. The issue of responsibility for the military policy of Finland was carefully studied by the court after the war. The Allied Control Commission that included the Soviet Union, chaired by Andrei Zhdanov, was monitoring the trial. As for the war-related judicial issue between our countries, they were resolved by the Paris Peace Treaties of 1947," the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The ministry called on Moscow to provide access to the archives for research so that they could take part in the discussion of the issue.

"Finland is strongly committed to providing access to all archive materials to researchers and anyone interested in this, to facilitate a general discussion on these issues. This also applies to materials related to prisoners of war and civilians. A lot of research studies have been published on these issues," the statement said.

The ministry expressed confidence that these issues should be addressed with the involvement of the scientific community.

At the onset of the Second World War, Finland sided with Nazi Germany to launch a surprise attack on the Soviet Union from the north, occupying large swathes of the Karelo-Finnish Soviet Socialist Republic and setting up 14 concentration camps that incarcerated mostly local ethnic Slavs and Red Army prisoners of war.

Records of interviews with former prisoners and fugitives reveal rampant abuse, including torture, starvation and the murder of Soviet civilians at the hands of Finnish military administration in Karelia.