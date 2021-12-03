Finland Requires All Arrivals to Provide COVID-19 Certificate or Take PCR Test From Dec 4

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:52 PM
HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) All arrivals to Finland starting December 4 are required to present a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or take a PCR test at the border, the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said on Friday.
"All travellers arriving in Finland will be required to show a COVID certificate, or if they do not have such a certificate, they will have to undergo a COVID-19 test. The decree will go into effect on 4 December 2021," the ministry said.
Vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or the European Medicines Agency will be accepted.