Finland Reserves Possibility To Join NATO - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Finland is NATO's non-member partner and keeps the option of joining it on the table, the Nordic nation's new ambassador to Russia, Antti Helantera, told Sputnik in his first interview since taking on the job.

"Finland maintains broad cooperation with NATO based on partnership. Finland's security and defense policy fundamentally allows it leeway in making choices. This means there remains to be an option for applying for NATO membership," he said.

The diplomat added that Finland would focus on deepening contacts between people in the Arctic region when it takes over from Norway in fall 2021 to chair the intergovernmental Barents Euro-Arctic Council and interregional Barents Regional Council.

"We can already say that our goals are linked to people-to-people contacts, specifically between people who live, work, study and see their future in the Barents region," Helantera said.

During its two-year chairmanship of the Barents cooperation clubs, Finland will also focus on dealing with environmental challenges, climate change and cross-border economic cooperation, he said. Russia will take over in 2023.

