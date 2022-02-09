Finland Retains Opportunity to Apply for NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

Finland retains the opportunity to apply for NATO membership depending on the situation, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview with Sputnik

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Finland retains the opportunity to apply for NATO membership depending on the situation, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As noted in the Finnish government's foreign and security policy report released in fall 2020, Finland's foreign, security and defense policy is based on providing room for maneuver and choices in the national plan. Based on this, we reserve opportunity to apply for membership in NATO. When making decisions, the real situation is always considered, taking into account the changes that are taking place in the field of security in the international context," the minister said.

Finland's foreign policy is stable, the country has not faced pressure to join NATO, Haavisto said.

"Finland's foreign and security policy line is stable and designed to withstand a changing environment. We have not faced any pressure to change our foreign or security policy line. Discussions have intensified in Finland since after Russia demanded written guarantees against further NATO enlargement. Finland also attaches importance to the fact that NATO can continue its open door policy in the future," the minister said.