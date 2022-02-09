UrduPoint.com

Finland Retains Opportunity To Apply For NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 11:02 PM

Finland Retains Opportunity to Apply for NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

Finland retains the opportunity to apply for NATO membership depending on the situation, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview with Sputnik

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Finland retains the opportunity to apply for NATO membership depending on the situation, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As noted in the Finnish government's foreign and security policy report released in fall 2020, Finland's foreign, security and defense policy is based on providing room for maneuver and choices in the national plan. Based on this, we reserve opportunity to apply for membership in NATO. When making decisions, the real situation is always considered, taking into account the changes that are taking place in the field of security in the international context," the minister said.

Finland's foreign policy is stable, the country has not faced pressure to join NATO, Haavisto said.

"Finland's foreign and security policy line is stable and designed to withstand a changing environment. We have not faced any pressure to change our foreign or security policy line. Discussions have intensified in Finland since after Russia demanded written guarantees against further NATO enlargement. Finland also attaches importance to the fact that NATO can continue its open door policy in the future," the minister said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Finland 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Russia Expects West's Reply to Lavrov's Letter on ..

Russia Expects West's Reply to Lavrov's Letter on Indivisibility of Security

2 minutes ago
 US-Russian Citizen Accused of $4.5Bln Crypto Hack ..

US-Russian Citizen Accused of $4.5Bln Crypto Hack Ordered for Medical Treatment ..

2 minutes ago
 Amount of LNG Redirected From Japan to Europe Like ..

Amount of LNG Redirected From Japan to Europe Likely to Be Small - Expert

2 minutes ago
 PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of per ..

PTI to seek public mandate in 2023 on basis of performance: Zartaj

4 minutes ago
 Solace for Salah in Liverpool's experience of losi ..

Solace for Salah in Liverpool's experience of losing finals, says Klopp

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on eve of US inflation data

Stock markets rise on eve of US inflation data

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>