HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Finland is named the happiest country in the world for the sixth time in a row, according to the World Happiness Report 2023 released on Monday.

"Finland remains in the top position for the sixth year in a row. War-torn Afghanistan and Lebanon remain the two unhappiest countries in the survey, with average life evaluations more than five points lower (on a scale of 0 to 10) than in the ten happiest countries," the report read.

The top 10 also include Denmark, Iceland, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand, according to the list, with Russia ranking 70 this year.

Additionally, Lithuania is the only new country in the top 20 to move up more than 30 positions since 2017.

The World Happiness Report, conducted annually since 2012, is calculated based on such measurements as GDP per capita, level of social support, life expectancy, observance of civil liberties, job security, level of corruption, as well as the results of public opinion polls.