Finland Revokes Permit For Belavia Flights - Transport Agency

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

Finland Revokes Permit for Belavia Flights - Transport Agency

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom on Wednesday revoked the permit for flights of Belarusian airline Belavia to Finland.

"The reason for revoking [the permit] is Traficom's assessment that Belarus cannot ensure the safety of air traffic and passengers on its territory. The decision was made today and is effective immediately," the agency said in a statement.

More Stories From World

