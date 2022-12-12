MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) The European Union is concerned about the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) report which said Iran appeared to be pivoting its nuclear program toward developing weapons, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday.

"We are expecting Iran to come to the JCPOA agreement as soon as possible. We are extremely concerned about the news that IAEA is bringing from Iran that nuclear development is ongoing there towards nuclear weapons," the minister told journalists prior to the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

On December 10, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that there was still a slight hope the dialogue on the JCPOA might be revived.

The JCPOA was negotiated in 2015 among Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, as well as Germany and the European Union. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal.

Both countries expressed interest in negotiating a return to the deal after Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as US president in 2021. Vienna and Doha hosted several rounds of talks, with the latest round taking place in June and deadlocked since.

On December 8, Hossein Taeb, a former adviser to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, said that the United States asked Iran to return to the talks on the revival of the JCPOA after its attempt to overthrow the Iranian government failed.

In September, a wave of protests swept across Iran after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. Some Iranians believe she was beaten to death by officers during questioning after her detention for wearing an "improper" hijab. Government officials have denied the allegation, insisting that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The Iranian authorities accuse the US and other Western countries of supporting the riots and calling for the overthrow of the government. Two protesters have been executed for violence against security forces.