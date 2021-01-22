Finland Seeking to Improve Exchange of Data Bases Between Northern Europe, Baltic States

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Finland is seeking to improve the exchange of information in the daily life of citizens of Northern Europe and Baltic countries in such areas as education, health care and law, the Finnish government said on Friday.

In 2021, Finland chairs Nordic-Baltic Eight, a regional cooperation format that also includes Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden.

"As part of chairmanship, in the beginning of the year, Finland launched a project dubbed 'The World's Smoothest Cross-Border Mobility and Daily Life Through Digitalization.' The project will focus on information exchange and day-to-day cross-border activities in three key aspects: education, use of health services, a search system for legislative acts of the Nordic and Baltic countries," the statement said.

One of the goals of the project is to make electronic prescriptions issued in Finland available in pharmacies in other Nordic and Baltic countries.

The project is designed to last for three years, from 2021 to 2023.

"Facilitating the smooth exchange of information between the Nordic countries and the EU is essential to facilitate cross-border economic activities and the free movement of people for work, study and vacation. According to the government program, the Nordic countries are to become the most integrated region in the world, and Finland is striving to further facilitate the movement of citizens between the Nordic countries," Minister of Local Government Sirpa Paatero said as quoted in the press release.

The project is being implemented by the Finnish Ministry of Finance in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Welfare and Health, the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Justice, together with their administrative divisions.