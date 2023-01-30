UrduPoint.com

Finland Seeks Clarity On NATO Bid After Turkey Hints At Putting Sweden On Separate Track

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Finland Seeks Clarity on NATO Bid After Turkey Hints at Putting Sweden on Separate Track

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday he contacted the Turkish president's office after Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted that he might consider Finland's bid to join NATO separately from that of Sweden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday he contacted the Turkish president's office after Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted that he might consider Finland's bid to join NATO separately from that of Sweden.

Erdogan said on Sunday that his decision on the Nordic nations' joint application would shock Finland. Turkey suspended review of the Swedish bid after protesters in Stockholm burned a copy of the Quran, a holy Muslim book.

"Yes, immediately," Niinisto told the Helsingin Sanomat daily when asked whether he had contacted Erdogan, adding there was a lot of vagueness and conditionality in Erdogan's comments.

Niinisto said his foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, spoke separately with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Finnish leader also had a brief phone conversation with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.

"A quick phone conversation with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the current situation regarding the NATO membership applications. The close contact continues," Niinisto said on social media.

Both President Niinisto and Foreign Minister Haavisto confirmed that they were still looking to join NATO together with Sweden. Haavisto told a news conference that Finland "has patience" and expects more progress to be made by the time NATO leaders meet in Lithuania for their annual summit in July.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Social Media Progress Stockholm Sweden Finland Lithuania Tayyip Erdogan July Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

Peshawar blast condemned

Peshawar blast condemned

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits under-construction Kalma Chowk ..

Commissioner visits under-construction Kalma Chowk underpass

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University issues roll number slips

Punjab University issues roll number slips

4 minutes ago
 Tickets for exhibition match at Bugti Stadium put ..

Tickets for exhibition match at Bugti Stadium put on sale  

15 minutes ago
 Russia, Pakistan in Talks Over Resumption of Direc ..

Russia, Pakistan in Talks Over Resumption of Direct Flights - Russian Foreign Mi ..

4 minutes ago
 Through better measures law and order situation ca ..

Through better measures law and order situation can be controlled more effective ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.