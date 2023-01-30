Finland Seeks Clarity on NATO Bid After Turkey Hints at Putting Sweden on Separate Track

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday he contacted the Turkish president's office after Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted that he might consider Finland's bid to join NATO separately from that of Sweden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Monday he contacted the Turkish president's office after Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted that he might consider Finland's bid to join NATO separately from that of Sweden.

Erdogan said on Sunday that his decision on the Nordic nations' joint application would shock Finland. Turkey suspended review of the Swedish bid after protesters in Stockholm burned a copy of the Quran, a holy Muslim book.

"Yes, immediately," Niinisto told the Helsingin Sanomat daily when asked whether he had contacted Erdogan, adding there was a lot of vagueness and conditionality in Erdogan's comments.

Niinisto said his foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, spoke separately with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Finnish leader also had a brief phone conversation with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.

"A quick phone conversation with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the current situation regarding the NATO membership applications. The close contact continues," Niinisto said on social media.

Both President Niinisto and Foreign Minister Haavisto confirmed that they were still looking to join NATO together with Sweden. Haavisto told a news conference that Finland "has patience" and expects more progress to be made by the time NATO leaders meet in Lithuania for their annual summit in July.