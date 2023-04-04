Close
Finland Seeks To Be Active NATO Member - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Finland wants to be an active member of NATO, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Tuesday.

"What kind of role we will have in the future ” that's the next thing to discuss, but I am sure that Finland will be an active NATO member," the minister said upon arrival at the NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, when asked whether Finland will allow NATO troops to deploy in the country.

On Tuesday, Finland officially became NATO's 31st member.

Finland and Sweden applied to become NATO members in May 2022, three months after Russia started its military operation in Ukraine. Turkey and Hungary have delayed the ratification process, but softened their stance on Finland's accession in March this year.

