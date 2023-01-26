UrduPoint.com

Finland Sees 150-Year Record Low Fertility, Surge In Deaths In 2022 - Statistics Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Finland Sees 150-Year Record Low Fertility, Surge in Deaths in 2022 - Statistics Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The number of births in Finland in 2022 was the lowest in more than 150 years, while the death rate reached the highest figure since the 1940s, data by the Statistics Finland agency showed on Thursday.

In particular, 44,933 children were born in the country in 2022, which is 4,661 less year-on-year. Meanwhile, a total of 62,886 Finns passed away in 2022, an increase of 5,227 deaths compared to 2021.

"The number of births was 17,953 lower than that of deaths," the agency said in a statement.

At the same time, despite all these factors, Finland's population increased by 17,278 persons over the course of 2022 and reached over 5.565 million in late December 2022, according to Statistics Finland.

The key reason for the population increase was the migration gain from abroad, the statistical agency said, adding that the number of immigrants had been 34,780 higher than that of emigrants.

Related Topics

Same Finland December All From Million

Recent Stories

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

5 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Hig ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Rese ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of N ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom of S ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse w ..

Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse weather conditions

11 minutes ago
 More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai ..

More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai Customs Week

12 minutes ago
 A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the ..

A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the Crispiest Photos

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.