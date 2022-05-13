UrduPoint.com

Finland Sees No Direct Military Threats From Russia - Ambassador To NATO

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Finland Sees No Direct Military Threats From Russia - Ambassador to NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Finland does not see any direct military threats posed against it by Russia at the moment, Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen told CNN.

On Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that the country "must apply to join NATO without delay." Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto later specified that Finland may apply for NATO membership in the middle of next week if the parliament makes its decision by then.

There is no "direct military threats against Finland" or any "irregular activity" displayed by Russia, the envoy was quoted as saying in the interview out Thursday.

Finland remains alert, however, and expects Russia to resort to "cyber harassment" and "disinformation campaigns," Korhonen said.

The envoy said that in making the decision to request NATO membership, Helsinki was driven by a "very drastic change in our security environment" following Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian crisis has spurred an extensive debate in both Finland and Sweden on abandoning decades of neutrality and joining NATO amid a shifting security situation in Europe. In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join.

On Thursday, both Finland and Sweden officially confirmed their plans to join the alliance. The United States and Germany have already pledged support to the Nordic states if they choose to apply.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Finland's statement is "a radical change in the country's foreign policy" and Moscow will be forced "to take retaliatory steps of a military-technical or other nature."

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Parliament Germany Alert Helsinki Alliance United States Sweden Finland March May

Recent Stories

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations i ..

Western Countries Try to Damage Allied Relations in CSTO, EAEU, CIS - Lavrov

37 seconds ago
 Five new talents to watch at Cannes

Five new talents to watch at Cannes

39 seconds ago
 NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalp ..

NHA maintaining road section from Lahore to Rawalpindi on N-5: Asad Mahmood

41 seconds ago
 Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pestic ..

Nicaraguan plantation workers 'poisoned' by pesticides fight for justice

16 minutes ago
 Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

Lack of quorum leads to adjournment of NA session

16 minutes ago
 Chilam Joshi Festival kicks off

Chilam Joshi Festival kicks off

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.