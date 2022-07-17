Finland Sees No Increase in Tension With Russia Over NATO Integration - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2022) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Sunday that there is no increase in tension in Finnish-Russian relations amid Finland's accession to NATO.

Helsinki believes that the Russian side could be provoked by the deployment of new weapons in Finland or the emergence of defense planning that Moscow may perceive as a threat, Haavisto told CNN.

Our understanding is that right now Moscow is very concentrated on Ukraine, Haavisto added.