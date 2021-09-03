UrduPoint.com

Finland Sells $22Mln Worth Of Renewable Energy Surplus To Belgium - Economy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Finland Sells $22Mln Worth of Renewable Energy Surplus to Belgium - Economy Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) Finland sold Belgium its renewable energy surplus for 18.6 million Euros ($22 million) under the statistical transfers agreement signed on Friday, the Finnish Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment said.

The agreement by Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä and Belgian Minister of Energy Tinne Van der Straeten was reached under the EU's Renewable Energy Directive that limited Finland's national target for the share of renewable energy to 38%.

"Finland will transfer the surplus of its renewable energy target to Belgium. The amount to be transferred is 1376.5 GWh. The countries agreed on a purchase price of EUR 13.5 per MWh and therefore Belgium will pay Finland EUR 18,582,750 on 30 September 2021," the ministry said in a press release.

The statistical transfers agreement with Belgium is "a way of meeting EU-level obligations in a cost-effective manner" after exceeding national targets for renewable energy share, according to the Finnish minister.

The EU Renewable Energy Directive allows member states to transfer their renewable energy surpluses to other European countries in order to help them meet their own target. Finland and Belgium informed the European Commission on the progress of the negotiations as early as on 31 March 2021 and must report on the amount and price of energy transferred by 31 December 2021.

Related Topics

Progress Van Price Belgium Finland Euro March September December Agreement Share Million Employment

Recent Stories

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanist ..

Talibans close to form new government in Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation ..

Punjab shuts down schools amid worsening situation of COVID-19

37 minutes ago
 Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impac ..

Floating Dutch cow farm aims to curb climate impact

45 minutes ago
 Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift proj ..

Govt spent Rs 4.979 bln on agriculture uplift projects under NAEP

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghan ..

Pakistan urges international effort to help Afghanistan

45 minutes ago
 PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

PAC examines highlighted audit paras of FBR

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.