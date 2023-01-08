Finland Sets New Power Generation Record, Surpassing 2004 Figures - Fingrid

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2023) Finland has set a new record for the country's electricity generation, of 12,700 megawatts, data from the Finnish power grid company Fingrid showed on Saturday.

As of 17.30 GMT, electricity consumption in Finland was 11,816 megawatts, while production reached 12,700 megawatts, with the average daily energy price of 74 Euros ($79) per megawatt-hour.

According to Finnish news agency STT, such an electricity generation indicator has broken the 2004 record.