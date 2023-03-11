UrduPoint.com

Finland Should Consider Handing Over Decommissioned Fighters To Ukraine - Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2023 | 06:58 PM

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who previously suggested supplying fighter jets to Kiev, said on Saturday that Helsinki should consider handing over to Ukraine fighter jets that will be decommissioned in 2025

During her visit to Kiev on Friday, Marin said that Finland could discuss supplying decommissioned fighters to Ukraine. In turn, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said that this issue had never been discussed before.

"In my opinion, as part of the community of partner countries, Finland could be able to help Ukraine in strengthening its air defense. As for the fighters, Finland will receive a replacement of equipment in the next few years, so it is necessary to discuss the issue of further use of the decommissioned equipment," Marin told Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat.

The Finnish prime minister added that the international community should provide Ukraine with more heavy weapons.

"The sooner we can do it, the better," Marin said.

The Finnish air force currently has 62 McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet fighters, which are expected to be phased out and replaced with new Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighter jets starting from 2025. Hornet fighters were previously expected to be dismantled for spare parts.

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit Helsinki Douglas Kiev Finland From

