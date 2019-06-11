UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland Should Push For Effective Refugee Sharing Among EU Member States - UN Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 hours ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:35 PM

Finland Should Push for Effective Refugee Sharing Among EU Member States - UN Agency

The government of Finland should focus on enhancing refugee sharing responsibility among EU member states during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) The government of Finland should focus on enhancing refugee sharing responsibility among EU member states during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday.

"UNHCR recommends that the Finnish presidency focuses on two urgent priorities: building cooperation and solidarity with refugees and host communities and pushing for an effective way of sharing responsibility among the EU member states," the release said.

The UNHCR called for the development of practical solutions to tackle disembarkation of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea and for expansion of resettlement programs for refugees.

The Finnish government should support UNHCR's global resettlement strategy that aims to shrink the opportunities gap for refugees after their resettlement, the UN agency said.

Identifying stateless persons and leading humanitarian donors willing to assist them should also be among the key priorities for the European Union under the Finnish presidency.

The release said the UNHCR stands ready to support Finland and the European Union in their efforts to increase support to refugees.

Finland will assume the position president of the Council of the European Union on July 1. Romania currently holds the position, which rotates among EU member states every six months.

Related Topics

United Nations European Union Romania Finland July Government Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

Kashmiris resolute to take liberation struggle to ..

14 minutes ago

DIG Operations gives away cash awards, commendatio ..

9 minutes ago

Commander Us Navcent Meets Chief Of The Naval Staf ..

20 minutes ago

Supreme Court allows five pcercent annual increase ..

9 minutes ago

US Naval Commander calls of Naval Chief

9 minutes ago

Handsome amount earmarked in budget as subsidy for ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.