Finland Should Push for Effective Refugee Sharing Among EU Member States - UN Agency

The government of Finland should focus on enhancing refugee sharing responsibility among EU member states during its presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a press release on Tuesday

"UNHCR recommends that the Finnish presidency focuses on two urgent priorities: building cooperation and solidarity with refugees and host communities and pushing for an effective way of sharing responsibility among the EU member states," the release said.

The UNHCR called for the development of practical solutions to tackle disembarkation of migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea and for expansion of resettlement programs for refugees.

The Finnish government should support UNHCR's global resettlement strategy that aims to shrink the opportunities gap for refugees after their resettlement, the UN agency said.

Identifying stateless persons and leading humanitarian donors willing to assist them should also be among the key priorities for the European Union under the Finnish presidency.

The release said the UNHCR stands ready to support Finland and the European Union in their efforts to increase support to refugees.

Finland will assume the position president of the Council of the European Union on July 1. Romania currently holds the position, which rotates among EU member states every six months.