Finland Signs Deal With Lockheed Martin On Procurement Of F-35 Jets - Defense Ministry

Published February 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Finland has signed a deal with US corporation Lockheed Martin on the procurement of F-35 fighter jets, the country's Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The Finnish government made a decision on buying jets on December 10.

"Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen signed an industrial cooperation agreement on Friday 11 February 2022 in Helsinki. The agreement was signed with fighter aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney, part of the Raytheon Technologies group," the ministry said in a statement.

In the implementation of the agreements, the United States is represented by the F-35 design bureaus at the Department of Defense.

"The supply contracts provide for the delivery of 64 multi-role fighters in the F-35A Block 4 configuration in 2025-30, engines for machines and equipment for maintenance, systems, spare parts, replacement equipment, training equipment and services necessary for operation and maintenance. The agreements also include the training of flight and aviation personnel of the defense forces," the ministry added.

