Finland starts final round of presidential election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The final round of the Finnish presidential election started Sunday morning, with voters casting their ballots at 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).

The Finns will choose between the presidential candidate for the National Coalition and former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, and the independent Green candidate, former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

Most opinion polls have indicated a slight lead for Stubb.

Voting will close at 8 p.

m. local time (1800 GMT). Advance voting results will be available shortly after that. A winner is expected to be finalized at around 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).

Forty-six percent of Finnish citizens residing in Finland voted in advance. Experts say the total turnout may reach 75 percent.

The Finnish presidential election is conducted through a direct popular vote. Nine candidates competed in the initial round on Jan. 28, with the top two advancing to the second round.