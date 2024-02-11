Finland Starts Final Round Of Presidential Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HELSINKI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The final round of the Finnish presidential election started Sunday morning, with voters casting their ballots at 9 a.m. local time (0700 GMT).
The Finns will choose between the presidential candidate for the National Coalition and former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, and the independent Green candidate, former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.
Most opinion polls have indicated a slight lead for Stubb.
Voting will close at 8 p.
m. local time (1800 GMT). Advance voting results will be available shortly after that. A winner is expected to be finalized at around 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT).
Forty-six percent of Finnish citizens residing in Finland voted in advance. Experts say the total turnout may reach 75 percent.
The Finnish presidential election is conducted through a direct popular vote. Nine candidates competed in the initial round on Jan. 28, with the top two advancing to the second round.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Third man dies in Senegal unrest: hospital source, politician17 minutes ago
-
Finland elects president in new geopolitical landscape27 minutes ago
-
Curry's game-winner lifts Warriors over Suns, Mavs silence Thunder37 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Australia v West Indies 2nd T20 scores37 minutes ago
-
Minister of Information Technology receives NVIDIA CEO to support digital economy growth in the Regi ..57 minutes ago
-
Final stages of Hail Toyota International Rally 2024 conclude1 hour ago
-
Saudi embassy in Egypt organizes catwalk 2024 on International Arab Leopard Day1 hour ago
-
49ers, Chiefs clash in 'Sin City' Super Bowl spectacular2 hours ago
-
Lunar New Year Eve sees over 190 million passenger trips across China3 hours ago
-
5.4-magnitude quake hits 2 km NNW of Maygatasan, Philippines3 hours ago
-
Spring Festival TV gala audience, viewership hit record highs3 hours ago
-
Christopher Nolan wins top directors award for 'Oppenheimer'3 hours ago