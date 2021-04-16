Finland Starts Procurement Talks With Russia for Sputnik V Vaccine - Reports

Finland is all but set to begin negotiating supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with Russia, Finnish news agency STT reported on Thursday, citing Finnish Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Finland is all but set to begin negotiating supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with Russia, Finnish news agency STT reported on Thursday, citing Finnish Minister of Family Affairs and Social Services Krista Kiuru.

Kiuru reportedly told the parliament that the Finnish Foreign Ministry began preparing the negotiation.

Finland, like many other European nations, is experiencing shortages in supplies of doses by manufacturers whose vaccines enjoy the EU regulator's authorization for use inside the bloc, namely, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson.

The European Medicines Agency is currently underway with the rolling review of Sputnik V. The Russian vaccine has so far been authorized in 60 countries worldwide, including several EU member states such as Hungary and Slovakia.