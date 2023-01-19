ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Helsinki and Stockholm's applications for NATO membership could be considered separately, Turkey's Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

However, when it comes to NATO security and defense planning, "it is very difficult to take Sweden out from the map and plan, for example, the Finnish defense without Sweden," Haavisto told Anadolu.

The minister also noted that a trilateral working group formed last summer between Turkey, Finland and Sweden "has held excellent meetings," during which the parties discussed NATO bids of Helsinki and Stockholm, as well as issues concerning Turkey, such as the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in other states. Haavisto added that the third meeting will take place early this year.

In May 2022, three months since the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe.

The consideration of the bids was initially blocked by Turkey due to Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support for the PKK, which Ankara regards as a threat to its national security.

In June, Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a security memorandum that unblocked the beginning of negotiations on the accession of the two Scandinavian countries to the alliance. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism, including measures against the PKK, and lift restrictions on arms exports to Turkey. The Turkish parliament is yet to ratify the Nordic countries' joint bid to become NATO members.