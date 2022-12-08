UrduPoint.com

Finland, Sweden Accession To NATO Not Bilateral Issue Between US, Turkey - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Finland, Sweden Accession to NATO Not Bilateral Issue Between US, Turkey - Blinken

The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO is not a bilateral issue between the United States and Turkey and is will not become one in the future, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO is not a bilateral issue between the United States and Turkey and is will not become one in the future, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"This is not a bilateral issue between the United States and Turkey And it's not going to turn into one," Blinken said during a joint press conference with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts.

Blinken added he is confident that NATO will formally welcome Finland and Sweden as new members of the military alliance soon.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their applications for NATO membership.

Out of the 30 NATO members, Hungary and Turkey have not approved the accession of the two new candidates to the military alliance.

On June 28, the Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed a trilateral memorandum to address Ankara's concerns so that it would agree to allow the latter two countries to become NATO members.

Last week, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Hungary had promised to ratify Finland's and Sweden's NATO membership in early February.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Turkey Ankara Alliance United States Sweden Finland Hungary February May June

Recent Stories

Multan Cricket Stadium to host Test match after 16 ..

Multan Cricket Stadium to host Test match after 16 years

1 minute ago
 Pakistan to get oil at discounted rate from Russia ..

Pakistan to get oil at discounted rate from Russia: Musadik

1 minute ago
 US Initially Wanted to Exchange Russia's Bout for ..

US Initially Wanted to Exchange Russia's Bout for Griner, Whelan - Bout's Lawyer

1 minute ago
 Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills ..

Pakistan needs to rely on local resources, skills for overcoming pressing challe ..

1 minute ago
 Daily Mail apology to PM Shehbaz exposes malicious ..

Daily Mail apology to PM Shehbaz exposes malicious propaganda

15 minutes ago
 Longer-Range US Anti-Radiation Missile Completes F ..

Longer-Range US Anti-Radiation Missile Completes Fourth Flight Test - Northrop G ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.