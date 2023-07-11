Open Menu

Finland, Sweden Discussing Deployment Of NATO Infrastructure Near Russian Borders - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Finland and Sweden are already discussing with the United States the deployment of NATO military infrastructure near Russia's the borders, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We will certainly make conclusions depending on how quickly and how deeply NATO will develop the territory of Finland and Sweden.

There is no doubt that they are going to do so. Helsinki and Stockholm are already discussing with the United States many issues related to the deployment of the alliance's infrastructure right on the borders with Russia in the case of Finland, but also very close to our borders in the case of Sweden," Lavrov said at joint press conference after talks with his Omani counterpart.

