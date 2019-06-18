Finland, Sweden Eye Possibility of Environment Conference on Baltic Sea Issues - Cabinet

(@imziishan)

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne and his Swedish counterpart, Stefan Lofven, have discussed the possibility of holding an environment conference on the Baltic Sea issues, the Finnish government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rinne is currently on his visit to Stockholm.

"Climate change and protection of the Baltic Sea were important topics at the meeting. The prime ministers stressed the need for countries to work together [to solve the problems] of the environment.

The idea of organizing a separate conference on the [environmental issues of] the Baltic Sea issues was also discussed," the statement said.

Rinne noted that the protection of the Baltic Sea was crucial since its environment directly affected people's lives.

"Therefore, it is important that we actively cooperate with the countries of the region," Rinne added.

The Baltic Sea is enclosed by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia and Sweden.