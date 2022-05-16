UrduPoint.com

Finland, Sweden Joining NATO To Increase Tensions - CSTO Secretary General

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will result in increased tensions in the region, Stanislav Zas, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said on Monday after the CSTO leader's summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) Accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO will result in increased tensions in the region, Stanislav Zas, the secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said on Monday after the CSTO leader's summit.

"Unfortunately, if we used to talk about the militarization of the Eastern European region before, now the same will also apply to Northern Europe. Therefore, it is difficult to say how it will all end, but one thing is clear - these steps of the NATO bloc will lead to increased tension in Europe," Zas told a press conference.

