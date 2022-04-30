Finland, Sweden Joining NATO to Strengthen Northern Europe - Finnish President

Russia's operation in Ukraine prompted Finland and Sweden to join NATO, and their membership in the bloc will make northern Europe more stable and strong, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Russia's operation in Ukraine prompted Finland and Sweden to join NATO, and their membership in the bloc will make northern Europe more stable and strong, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday.

"Of course, the security situation has changed. The first change was that Russia tried to limit the sovereignty (of other countries) and create a sphere of influence. The second is that Russia used military force incredibly harshly. And when a neighbor behaves in this way, then, of course, attention must inevitably be paid to this," Niinisto said in an interview with the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper.

If Finland and Sweden join NATO, this will create a stable and strong North, he added.

Finland and Sweden started discussing the possibility of abandoning long-term neutrality and joining the alliance amid the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The head of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said in early March that NATO will gladly welcome Finland and Sweden and will provide them with the opportunity to quickly join the alliance.

The two countries are expected to file their membership applications together in the coming months.