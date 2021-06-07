Finland, Sweden, Norway, US Start Arctic Challenge Drills

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Air forces of Finland, Sweden, Norway, and the US begin the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 (ACE) on Monday, according to the Finnish army.

The Arctic Challenge Exercise (ACE), organized by Finland, Sweden, and Norway, is scheduled to be held from June 7-18, 2021 on the Rovaniemi airbase in Finland, Norway's Bodo base, and Swedish base Lulea.

This year's edition of the drills is headed by the Finnish forces with a limited number of participants due to the coronavirus pandemic. Held every two years, ACE is one of Europe's largest tactical air exercises.

The US Marine Corps detachment consisting of 250 marines includes ten F/A-18 Hornet multirole combat jets, from the 115th Marine Fighter Strike Squadron, and 1-2 KC-130 tankers and transport aircraft of the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452.

The squadron's visit is part of bilateral defense cooperation between Finland and the United States.