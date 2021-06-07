UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finland, Sweden, Norway, US Start Arctic Challenge Drills

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Finland, Sweden, Norway, US Start Arctic Challenge Drills

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Air forces of Finland, Sweden, Norway, and the US begin the Arctic Challenge Exercise 2021 (ACE) on Monday, according to the Finnish army.

The Arctic Challenge Exercise (ACE), organized by Finland, Sweden, and Norway, is scheduled to be held from June 7-18, 2021 on the Rovaniemi airbase in Finland, Norway's Bodo base, and Swedish base Lulea.

This year's edition of the drills is headed by the Finnish forces with a limited number of participants due to the coronavirus pandemic. Held every two years, ACE is one of Europe's largest tactical air exercises.

The US Marine Corps detachment consisting of 250 marines includes ten F/A-18 Hornet multirole combat jets, from the 115th Marine Fighter Strike Squadron, and 1-2 KC-130 tankers and transport aircraft of the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452.

The squadron's visit is part of bilateral defense cooperation between Finland and the United States.

Related Topics

Army Europe Norway Visit Rovaniemi United States Sweden Finland June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

11 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

41 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Starcom signs new strategic data and services part ..

49 minutes ago

RTA inks MoU with Zhong Tang Sky Railway Group to ..

56 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on Roads and Transport ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.