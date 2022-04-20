UrduPoint.com

Finland, Sweden Should Join NATO Together - Finnish Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Finland, Sweden Should Join NATO Together - Finnish Foreign Minister

Finland believes it is important to make a decision on joining NATO with Sweden despite having Russia as a neighbor, and with whom the country should maintain relations, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Finland believes it is important to make a decision on joining NATO with Sweden despite having Russia as a neighbor, and with whom the country should maintain relations, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Haavisto opened a debate in parliament to discuss a report on regional security since the start Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"Russia is our neighbor and will forever remain so. We should try to maintain a working relationship with Russia. Contacts between Finland and Sweden on security policy are very close. Finland and Sweden must decide on NATO at the same time and in the same direction. Simultaneous accession processes could facilitate Russia's possible reaction," Haavisto said.

Russia is opposed to NATO expansion, and Finland should prepare for a large-scale and unpredictable Russian influence in the process of a possible NATO accession, Haavisto added.

Antti Lindtman, chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party in parliament, also noted that Russia's actions in Ukraine have brought Finland many steps closer to joining NATO.

"Finland has already made decisions to strengthen its defense. Prior to that, a decision was made to purchase fighter jets. It is time to discuss NATO membership. It is time for decisions," Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

Last week, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Finland had invited Sweden to jointly file applications for NATO membership. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia warned Sweden and Finland about the consequences of joining NATO.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Parliament Same Sweden Finland Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

Tennis: Barcelona ATP results

41 seconds ago
 Khar reiterates Pakistan's desire to further deepe ..

Khar reiterates Pakistan's desire to further deepen ties with US

42 seconds ago
 Pheromone traps vital to eliminate fruit flies in ..

Pheromone traps vital to eliminate fruit flies in orchards

45 seconds ago
 DIG Police constitutes JIT to probe incident of fi ..

DIG Police constitutes JIT to probe incident of fire in Dadu district

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM calls on Imran Khan at Banigala

AJK PM calls on Imran Khan at Banigala

4 minutes ago
 Russia Successfully Launches ICBM Sarmat From Ples ..

Russia Successfully Launches ICBM Sarmat From Plesetsk Spaceport - Defense Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.