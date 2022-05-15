UrduPoint.com

Finland, Sweden To Fast-Track To NATO If Decide To Join - German Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Finland, Sweden to Fast-Track to NATO If Decide to Join - German Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) NATO will fast-track membership applications of Sweden and Finland if they want to join the alliance, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.

"If their parliaments, if their societies are going to decide to join NATO, this will make us even stronger defense-wise, but also with our values as democratic partners. Therefore, Germany has prepared everything to do a quick ratification process and yesterday evening many countries have underlined this as well that it's an important part that there won't be an inter-between time, a grey zone, but if these two countries are deciding to join they can join quickly," Baerbock said at the doorstep of the informal meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Berlin.

On Thursday, both Finland and Sweden officially confirmed their plans to join NATO. The United States and Germany have already pledged support to the Nordic states if they choose to apply for membership in the alliance. However, Turkey expressed its concerns over the accession of Finland or Sweden to NATO due to their "hospitality" toward Kurdish asylum seekers.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey German Germany Berlin Alliance United States Sweden Finland Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

4 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

12 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

12 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

13 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.