Finland, Sweden to Fast-Track to NATO If Decide to Join - German Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) NATO will fast-track membership applications of Sweden and Finland if they want to join the alliance, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday.

"If their parliaments, if their societies are going to decide to join NATO, this will make us even stronger defense-wise, but also with our values as democratic partners. Therefore, Germany has prepared everything to do a quick ratification process and yesterday evening many countries have underlined this as well that it's an important part that there won't be an inter-between time, a grey zone, but if these two countries are deciding to join they can join quickly," Baerbock said at the doorstep of the informal meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs in Berlin.

On Thursday, both Finland and Sweden officially confirmed their plans to join NATO. The United States and Germany have already pledged support to the Nordic states if they choose to apply for membership in the alliance. However, Turkey expressed its concerns over the accession of Finland or Sweden to NATO due to their "hospitality" toward Kurdish asylum seekers.