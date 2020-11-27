UrduPoint.com
Finland, Sweden To Jointly Develop Border Region In Northern Baltic Sea - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Finland, Sweden to Jointly Develop Border Region in Northern Baltic Sea - Ministry

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Finland and Sweden have agreed to jointly develop the border region of Kvarken in the Gulf of Bothnia, the Finnish Ministry of Economy and Employment said on Friday.

The region includes a narrow strait of about 50 miles separating the Swedish Vasterbotten county and Finnish Ostrobothnia region.

"Finland and Sweden have established a European territorial cooperation group.

The goal is to develop cross-border cooperation in the northern part of the Baltic Sea and to increase the competitiveness of the region," the statement said.

The declared goal is to turn the Kvarken region into a functional, competitive and integrated border area in the northern part of the Baltic Sea with a good transport infrastructure and communication routes both inside the region and beyond its borders, as well as to increase its active role in the cooperation of Northern European countries.

More Stories From World

