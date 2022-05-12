UrduPoint.com

Finland, Sweden Would Become Possible Targets For Russia If Admitted To NATO - Polyansky

Published May 12, 2022

Sweden and Finland would potentially become targets for the Russian military and force Moscow to take action if they are admitted in NATO, Russian representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday

"If there are NATO detachments in these territories, these territories will become a possible target for a strike," Polyansky said during an interview with the YouTube channel UnHerd.

Russia will also have to make other military moves in the situation that the two countries join NATO, Polyansky said, adding that Moscow is ready to face the threat of NATO.

