Finland, Sweden Would Become Possible Targets for Russia if Admitted to NATO - Polyansky

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Sweden and Finland would potentially become targets for the Russian military and force Moscow to take action if they are admitted in NATO, Russian representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Thursday.

"If there are NATO detachments in these territories, these territories will become a possible target for a strike," Polyansky said during an interview with the YouTube channel UnHerd.

Russia will also have to make other military moves in the situation that the two countries join NATO, Polyansky said, adding that Moscow is ready to face the threat of NATO.