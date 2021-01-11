UrduPoint.com
Finland Takes Rotating Chairmanship Of Nordic Military Alliance

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:47 PM

Finland Takes Rotating Chairmanship of Nordic Military Alliance

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Finland took over on Monday as rotating chair of the Nordic Defense Cooperation, a five-nation bloc formed a decade ago in a bid to improve interoperability.

Under Finland's chairmanship, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden will review the impact of the pandemic on military supply chains, according to the Finnish Defense Ministry.

"Finland considers it important to examine the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on military security of supply, especially on defence materiel projects, defence industry and industrial base," it said.

The year will see Nordic defense ministers hold two meetings possibly by video to push ahead with their Vision 2025 plan to improve their countries' ability to act together "in peace, crisis and conflict."

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen wrote in an op-ed for the Defense news that Europe needed to focus on greater self-reliance amid uncertainty in relations between world powers.

