Finland Tests Automated Border Crossing at Checkpoint With Norway

The Finnish custom service on Tuesday launched a pilot project for automating cross-border goods transport operations at the Kivilompolo checkpoint on the border with Norway

10th August, 2021

"Customs wants to participate in projects that encourage experimenting and that help us make our work more efficient and promote a smooth trade in goods. The aim is that after the pilot project, we will be able to introduce the solution also at other border crossing points," Juha Heikkila, the director of Tornio customs, said in a statement.

The automated border crossing system is based on the principle of declaration. When a transport arrives at a checkpoint, cameras analyze its customs application submitted in advance and send this information to a customs officer, who makes a decision whether to allow their driver to continue their movement, or asks for some additional information.

Finland will test the system until the end of this year as a part of the Corridor as a Service cooperation project optimizing the export of salmon from Norway to Asian markets.