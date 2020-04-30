Finland to Accept 100 Unaccompanied Migrant Children From Greece

Finland will accept 100 unaccompanied minors among refugees and migrants currently in Greece and 30 adults pursuing family reunification as part of an EU-led effort for equitable distribution of migrant arrivals, the Greek Ministry for Migration and Asylum said on Thursday

The move was negotiated by Greek Deputy Minister for Migration and Asylum Gorges Koumoutsakos and Finnish State Secretary of the Interior Olli-Poika Parviainen in a telephone conversation earlier in the day.

"This decision of practical solidarity on Finland's end is part of the European plan for the relocation of 1,600 unaccompanied minors to the member states of the European Union," the Greek ministry said in a statement.

Unaccompanied migrant children are expected to depart to Finland by the end of May, according to the statement.

Earlier in April, two groups of unaccompanied underage migrants left Greece � 50 of them went to Germany and 12 others to Luxembourg. An agreement is in place to relocate 22 other children to Switzerland.

There are still roughly 4,800 unaccompanied children remaining in the Greek migrant facilities.