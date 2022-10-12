Finland to Accept 1,050 Refugees Under UN Quota in 2023

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Finland will receive 1,050 refugees under the United Nations' quota in 2023, mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to a joint statement by the country's interior and justice ministries.

"Finland will accept a total of 420 Syrian refugees from Lebanon and Turkey, 210 Afghan refugees from Iran and 160 Congolese refugees from Zambia under the 2023 refugee quota. In addition, Finland will accept 130 refugees evacuated from Libya to Rwanda and 130 stateless refugees," the statement read.

The refugee quota is based on Finland's proposal to the UN Refugee Agency. Finland will continue to accept the same categories of refugees, according to the statement.

In addition, Finland encouraged other EU member states to participate in the admission of refugees under the quota, while the European Commission supports this initiative through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund by paying 10,000 Euros ($9,705) for each refugee admitted under the quota.