UrduPoint.com

Finland To Accept 1,050 Refugees Under UN Quota In 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Finland to Accept 1,050 Refugees Under UN Quota in 2023

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Finland will receive 1,050 refugees under the United Nations' quota in 2023, mainly from Syria, Afghanistan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to a joint statement by the country's interior and justice ministries.

"Finland will accept a total of 420 Syrian refugees from Lebanon and Turkey, 210 Afghan refugees from Iran and 160 Congolese refugees from Zambia under the 2023 refugee quota. In addition, Finland will accept 130 refugees evacuated from Libya to Rwanda and 130 stateless refugees," the statement read.

The refugee quota is based on Finland's proposal to the UN Refugee Agency. Finland will continue to accept the same categories of refugees, according to the statement.

In addition, Finland encouraged other EU member states to participate in the admission of refugees under the quota, while the European Commission supports this initiative through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund by paying 10,000 Euros ($9,705) for each refugee admitted under the quota.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Syria Iran Turkey Same Rwanda Zambia Finland Democratic Republic Of The Congo Lebanon Libya From Refugee

Recent Stories

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

2 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

2 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55b ..

Ukraine's PM at Ministerial Meeting Estimates $55bln Needed to Help Fund 2023 Bu ..

2 hours ago
 Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premier ..

Cash-strapped Wasps suspended from English Premiership

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.