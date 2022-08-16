UrduPoint.com

Finland To Accept Half Of Visa Requests From Russians From September - Foreign Ministry

Finland will accept only half of visa requests from Russians, up to 500 a day, starting from September, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Finland will accept only half of visa requests from Russians, up to 500 a day, starting from September, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Foreign Ministry is limiting the daily number of visa applications that can be booked in Russia to half (of the amount of requests).

On August 16, 2022, the government discussed the restriction of tourism from Russia and approved the relevant policy," the ministry said in a statement.

At the moment, around 1,000 Russians apply for Finnish visas per day.

"From the beginning of September, the number will be limited to 500 per day. In addition, the Foreign Ministry determines time quotas for visa applications. 20% of all time is reserved for tourists and 80% for people traveling for non-tourism reasons," the ministry said.

Moreover, the Finnish government instructed the ministry to prepare a proposal for a national humanitarian visa.

