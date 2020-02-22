UrduPoint.com
Finland To Accept Up To 175 Migrants From Mediterranean Camps - Interior Ministry

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:25 PM

Finland will take in up to 175 vulnerable migrants living in refugee camps in the southern EU frontier states, the Interior Ministry announced in a statement Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Finland will take in up to 175 vulnerable migrants living in refugee camps in the southern EU frontier states, the Interior Ministry announced in a statement Saturday.

"Up to 175 asylum seekers can be brought in from Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Italy, depending on the seriousness of the humanitarian situation," the statement read.

Finland will prioritize those eligible for international protection. They are primarily children and families with only one parent, coming from "fragile states," such as Syria and Afghanistan.

Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo was quoted as saying that Finland, itself a frontier EU member state, needed to participate in finding a lasting solution for the EU refugee situation.

The UN International Migration Organization estimates that 7,168 migrants came ashore in Europe during the first five weeks of 2020, an uptick of 3 percent from the year before. Greece received almost a half of them.

