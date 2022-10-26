UrduPoint.com

Finland To Allow For Deployment Of NATO Nuclear Weapons On Its Territory - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Finland's draft legislation on the country's accession to NATO, which is almost prepared, does not contain any restrictions on establishment of military bases and deployment of nuclear weapons on the its territory, the Iltalehti newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing sources

The legislation will allow for deployment of nuclear weapons of NATO countries and establishment of the alliance's military bases on the territory of Finland putting no limits on NATO's military presence in the country, according to the newspaper.

The draft legislation is expected to be considered by the Finnish parliament in two weeks, Iltalehti said.

The newspaper also noted citing its sources in the Finnish government that during negotiations with the bloc in July Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen pledged to avoid any restrictions regarding the country's participation in military activity of the alliance in the national legislation.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. With 28 out of 30 NATO members having formally ratified the agreements on Finland and Sweden's accession, both countries are now in talks with Turkey to allay concerns over their alleged support of organizations designated as terrorist by Ankara. Hungary has not ratified the agreement so far, as well.

