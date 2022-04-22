UrduPoint.com

Finland To Apply For NATO Membership In Upcoming Weeks - Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 03:10 AM

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Finland will apply for NATO membership in the upcoming weeks, deputy head of the Finnish parliament's committee for foreign affairs Erkki Tuomioja said.

On Thursday, a group of Finnish lawmakers held consultations with Swedish officials in Stockholm to discuss the prospects for joining NATO.

"I said that Finland had a strong majority in both public opinion and the parliament, which means that Finland will apply for NATO membership in the upcoming weeks, in the spring," Tuomioja said, as quoted by the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

Another member of the Finnish parliamentary committee said that the Swedish officials were satisfied with Helsinki's aspiration for joining NATO together with Sweden.

Last week, Swedish newspaper Expressen reported that Finland had invited Sweden to jointly file applications for NATO membership. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia warned Sweden and Finland about the consequences of joining NATO.

The two countries decided to apply for NATO membership following the Russian decision to launch the military operation in Ukraine.

