UrduPoint.com

Finland To Apply For NATO Membership On Wednesday - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Finland to Apply for NATO Membership on Wednesday - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2022) Finland will probably apply for NATO membership on Wednesday, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had an exchange of views with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, on Helsinki's intention to apply for NATO membership in a telephone conversation initiated by Finland on Saturday. Putin told Niinisto that Finland's accession to NATO could have a negative impact on relations between Moscow and Helsinki.

"It will be our NATO ambassador in Brussels who will do it physically, probably on Wednesday. Then, if negotiations with NATO begin, they will be handled by delegations led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense," Haavisto was quoted as saying by the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

Haavisto said that Finland is preparing for a possible Russian response to its actions, adding that he was satisfied with a similar process in Sweden.

In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join. On Thursday, both Finland and Sweden officially confirmed their plans to join NATO. The United States and Germany have already pledged support to the Nordic states if they choose to apply for membership in the alliance.

Related Topics

NATO Exchange Moscow Russia Germany Brussels Helsinki Vladimir Putin Alliance United States Sweden Finland March

Recent Stories

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

4 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

4 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

5 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

5 hours ago
 Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filth ..

Senator asks PTI to avoid spreading anarchy, filthy language among young generat ..

5 hours ago
 NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesma ..

NAB can't be coerced or pressurised, says spokesman

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.