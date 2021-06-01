UrduPoint.com
HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Finnish Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ville Skinnari, will be visiting Russia from June 2-5 to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Finland's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The minister will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. In connection with the economic forum, the chairmen of the Finnish-Russian Intergovernmental Economic Commission will hold a meeting," a press release read.

Skinnari chairs the intergovernmental commission for Finland, while Russia's chairman is Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov. According to the press release, the agenda of the talks will include such aspects of bilateral cooperation as trade, climate change, 5G, forestry, and logistics.

At the forum, the Finnish minister will partake in panel discussions on corporate responsibility and green economy that will also involve representatives of Finnish businesses operating in Russia.

Skinnari is also scheduled for meetings with other senior Russian officials, including Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and the Arctic, Alexey Chekunkov, and St. Petersburg Governor, Alexander Beglov.

SPIEF is an annual forum that brings together high-ranking state officials, prominent business people and experts to discuss the most pressing issues of international development and economy. This year's edition will take place in-person from June 2-5 at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, an umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.

