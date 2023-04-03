UrduPoint.com

Finland To Become NATO Member On April 4 - President's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Finland to Become NATO Member on April 4 - President's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Finland to officially become the member of NATO on April 4, the office of Finnish President Sauli Niinistoe said on Monday.

"Finland will become a Member of NATO on Tuesday, 4 April 2023. President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistoe will travel to Brussels and attend an accession ceremony at NATO Headquarters," the statement said.

Ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting, Finland will deposit its instruments of accession, according to the president's office.

"Finland will deposit its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the US State Department in Brussels on Tuesday, 4 April, before the start of the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs. The deposit will be made by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The flag-raising ceremony marking Finland's accession to NATO will be held at NATO Headquarters after the deposit," the statement said.

Niinistoe and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will deliver a speech at the event.

