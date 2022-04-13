UrduPoint.com

Finland To Benefit From Shared Security Guarantees After Joining NATO - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Finland to Benefit From Shared Security Guarantees After Joining NATO - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Finland's NATO membership will grant the country general security guarantees and an increased deterrent potential in defense, a Finnish foreign ministry report published on Wednesday states.

"For Finland, the most significant effect of its possible NATO membership would be that Finland would be part of NATO's collective defense and be covered by the security guarantees enshrined in Article 5 (of the North Atlantic Treaty). The deterrent effect of Finland's defense would be considerably stronger than it is at present, as it would be based on the capabilities of the entire Alliance," the report said.

The report also addressed measures to develop Finland's national defense potential, the role of the EU as a subject of security policy, ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation with Sweden, Norway and other Nordic countries, and relations with the US, the UK, and other multilateral defense partners.

Following Russia's special operation in Ukraine, Finland has extended cooperation with NATO. However, if Finland applies to the bloc, the country must be prepared for unpredictable risks, such as increased tensions on the Russian-Finnish border, the report said.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin reiterated on Tuesday that the Russian military operation in Ukraine has changed Helsinki's attitude toward joining NATO. She said on April 2 that the application might be filed before summer.

