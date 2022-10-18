UrduPoint.com

Finland To Build 2-Mile Sample Section Of Fence At Russian Border - Border Guard

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2022 | 12:29 AM

The Finnish border guard plans to build a three-kilometer long (1.86 miles) stretch of fence along its border with Russia as a pilot project to test the waters about the feasibility of erecting a full-fledged border demarcation with its neighbor, the border service said on Monday

The Finnish government has allocated about 6 million Euros ($2.95 million) for the pilot project.

"Uncertainty is constantly growing. There is no point in postponing the barrier project... We want to use the pilot project to clarify issues such as holding tenders for concluding contracts and negotiating with landowners on the provision of land," a representative of the Finnish border guard told the Finnish news agency STT.

Last week, the ministry of internal affairs of Finland proposed to increase its own budget by 139 million euros in 2023 for the construction of a barrier on the Russian border. The government has not yet agreed on this amount, the news agency reported.

Finland has a 1,300 kilometers land border with Russia; according to the estimates of the Finnish border service, a fence of no longer than 260 kilometers will suffice and its construction will take up to four years.

